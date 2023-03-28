Chhattisgarh: Forest department captures Tigress in Surajpur

Raipur: Forest department captures Tigress in Surajpur | Representative Image

Raipur: A tigress which mauled to death two men and injured one person in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh was claimed to be captured. Chhattisgarh Forest Department on Tuesday reportedly captured a six-year-old Tigress in Surajpur district.

Two persons were killed and one man was injured in the attack of the same tigress on Monday near a jungle at Kalamanjan village in the Odgi block of the district.

Forest personnel launched rescue operation

A team of forest personnel on Tuesday early morning launched a rescue operation, involving Kumki elephants, following standard operating procedures laid by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Surajpur Divisional Forest Officer Sanjay Kumar Yadav said.

The wild animal was tranquilized and captured and then kept in a cage, he said. The veterinarians also administered preliminary treatment to the feline as it has received some injuries on its forehead. The tigress will be shifted to Jungle Safari Zoo in Raipur, regarding the execution of shifting program, all the preparations have been done, the officer added.

Tigress was wounded by one of its victims

The wild cat was injured when one of the three victims attacked her with an axe in a bid to save himself on Monday, the DFO said.

Possibly, the Tigress reached here from Guru Ghasi National Park in Korea district, he added. Moreover, the district administration identified the persons who died in the tiger attack as Kailash Singh and Samay Lal meanwhile the injured as Rai Singh.