Madhya Pradesh: Panna Reserve elusive tigress caught, translocated to Madhav National Park

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Finally, Panna Tiger Reserve authorities managed to catch hold of the elusive two-year-old tigress and translocated her to Madhav National Park of Shivpuri on Monday.

This tigress will join the other two big cats which were released by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia at the national park three days back.

Panna Tiger Reserve authorities said that the search operation was underway to locate the tigress for translocation. On Monday, the tigress P 141 (12) was spotted in Motachokan area of Chandra Nagar circle. The big cat was tranquilised and then shifted to Madhav National Park. Panna Tiger Reserve’s veterinary doctor Dr Sanjeev Kumar Gupta and other officials accompanied the tigress during its translocation to Madhav National Park.

Earlier, Panna Tiger Reserve had selected one another tigress for translocation. The tigress was supposed to be tranquilised on March 9 and sent to Madhav National Park to be released with two other big cats in presence of CM and Union minister. However, on the given day, the tigress could not be located. She was spotted the next day but was found unfit for translocation due to injury. Hence the plan to translocate the tigress to Shivpuri’s national park was shunned. The decision then was taken to translocate another tigress.

The alternative tigress selected for translocation has a good progeny history. The park officials thus are hoping that the tigress will give birth to as many as cubs at the new home.

The two other big cats which were released at Madhav National Park were brought from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (Umaria) and Satpura Tiger Reserve (Narmadapuram).