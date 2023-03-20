Bhopal: Tigress with deep wound on neck brought to Van Vihar

Bhopal: Injured tigress at Van Vihar | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old injured tigress from Kanha National Park in Mandla district was brought to Van Vihar National Park here on Tuesday night. She has deep wound on neck and is undergoing treatment under the watchful eyes of veterinarians.

As tigress has travelled a long distance from Kanha National Park to reach Van Vihar, it seems to be bit stressed. When contacted, Kanha National Park Field Director SK Singh said that tigress was found caught in a snare two months back. After rescue, it was kept in quarantine in Mukki circle.

As it was unfit to be released into the wild, decision was taken to send it to Van Vihar National Park. All the canine teeth of tigress are broken and, therefore it is unable to survive in the wild.

Padampriya Balakrishnan, Director of Van Vihar National Park, said it had been kept in indoor ward of veterinary hospital. It has deep wound on neck. As of now, it is stable.