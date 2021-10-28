Chhattisgarh: Five-day National Tribal Dance Festival begins in Raipur

Raipur: Chhattisgarh witnessed a grand welcome ceremony on the inaugural session of three days National Tribal Dance Festival (NTDF) at Science College ground in Raipur on Thursday.

The NTDF was inaugurated by Chief Guest for the function Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren in the presence of CM Bhupesh Baghel, and his cabinet ministers including, Culture Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, Tourism Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Rajya Sabha Member BK Hariprasad, Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Dr Charan Das Mahant, Minister Ravindra Choubey, Counsellors of Palestine, Uganda, MLAs, officials and other eminent personalities.

On the occasion, Rajya Sabha MP BK Hariprasad, read the congratulatory message of MP Rahul Gandhi, in which he congratulated the Chhattisgarh Government for providing a platform to Adivasi artists from across India to showcase their unique cultural traditions.

CM Jharkhand also praised the Baghel government for initiating bold steps for the welfare and development of the indigenous tribe people.

Advertisement

Notably, in NTDF, festival which runs from October 28 to November 1, more than a thousand of artists from 27 states, 6 union territories from India and the dance troupes from seven countries including Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Switzerland, Maldives, Palestine and Syria will participate and perform, a government press release said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 10:55 PM IST