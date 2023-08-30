Chhattisgarh: Father Forced To Transport Child's Body On Bike for 55 Km Amidst Absence Of Ambulance Services

Once again, the poor implementation of welfare programs and the administration's indifference towards the underprivileged have forced a grieving father to undertake a heart-wrenching journey of 55 kilometers on his motorbike, carrying the lifeless body of his child due to the unavailability of ambulance services.

A poignant video circulating on social media showcases father carrying his deceased child's body wrapped in plastic on his bike.

According to the received information, Darsram Yadav's one and a half-year-old son, Ashwin, accompanied by his mother Ukaso Bai, went to the Amsena village pond within the Lemru Police Station limits in Korba district for a bath. Tragically, the toddler slipped into the water and drowned while playing. The mother realized the incident when she couldn't locate her son. Subsequently, with the help of fellow villagers, Darsram retrieved his son's body from the pond and notified the local police.

However, both the police and local authorities allegedly forced the bereaved father to transport his deceased child's body for an autopsy to a medical college in Korba.

"We were present at the Medical College campus when the father arrived with his child's body. Someone recorded the video and shared it on social media, leading to its widespread circulation," noted local journalist Arvind Pandey.

Chief Medical Officer SN Keshari stated he was unaware of the incident, yet acknowledged that the police department had directed the father to undergo the postmortem for his child.

It's significant to note that this incident transpired in Korba, a district identified as a major power hub in Chhattisgarh, home to prominent conglomerates like Balco, NTPC, and CSPDCL. Despite significant financial investments made annually through Corporate Social Responsibility and the District Mineral Fund Trust to bolster public infrastructure and facilities, the lamentable outcome highlights the pressing issues that persist.