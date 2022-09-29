Chhattisgarh: Family of four stabbed to death with axe in Durg city, probe on | ANI

The four members of a family, including a husband, wife, and two children, were stabbed to death with an axe in Chattisgarh's Durg city on Wednesday night, the police said.

On receiving the information, the Durg police team reached the spot and investigated the area. The body of the wife was found in the house, while her husband's body was found lying in the mud near the field.

Reportedly, the murder was carried out due to enmity and his brother is the suspect in the case. However, the information is yet to be confirmed.

Durg SP Abhishek Pallava told ANI, "The murderer knew about the whereabouts of their house. Prima facie, husband's brother is suspected. Further probe is on."

Chhattisgarh | 4 members of a family - husband, wife & 2 children (a 13y/o girl & an 8y/o boy) killed. Axe, the murder weapon, has been recovered; murderer knew about the whereabouts of their house. Prima facie, husband's brother is suspected. Probe on: Durg SP Abhishek Pallava pic.twitter.com/7FuVvIbFTc — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 29, 2022