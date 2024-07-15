Chhattisgarh Crime: Jilted Lover Murder Chops His Girlfriend In Pieces Set On Fire, Dumped Into Canal; Arrested After 3 Years

The accused in the case |

A heinous barbaric offense was reported from Chhattisgarh’s Balod district. Police caught an accused for raping and brutally dicing her girlfriend into small pieces and setting her ablaze sprinkling petrol on her body. Not only this, he brutally cut her body with a sickle and divided it into 7 pieces and threw it in the drain. Police recovered the body parts of the victim on 13th April in Balod police station area.

However, after three months of investigation police finally arrested the accused and resolved the blind murder mystery.

It has been informed the accused Dipak Sahu (Daragaon resident) and the victim Parmila, who were indulged into extra-marital affairs, first drank the wine, and have sex, and in midnight when the boyfriend (accused) woke up, he his lover was talking to another boy at midnight over phone, it made the accused very angry.

Read Also In Pictures: Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates 3 day Rajyotsava with Tribal Dance Festival

In a fit of rage, he lost his control, both fought fiercely but the woman failed to counter him, and the accused murdered his girlfriend in a gruesome manner. The accused first banged the woman's head on the door frame, and she fell down, became unconscious and did not regain consciousness. When the accused realized that the victim died, he engaged himself in disposing of her body. The accused first wrapped the body in a sari and took it to the garden. There he poured petrol and set it on fire. When he found body did not burn completely, he maimed her body, cut off the hands, legs, neck and torso with a sickle, the police said.

He started cutting the body at 2 o'clock in the night and kept cutting till 4 o'clock in the morning, the police said.

On the morning of 11 April, he again drank alcohol and slept and woke up at night. At 11 pm, he threw the pieces of the body in Amlidih forest and Gondli canal, 15 km away from his village and returned home, the police told.

On April 13, Police recovered body parts of a corpse chopped into small pieces in Amlidih forest and Gondli canal with the help of villagers but failed to identify. Later on, Balod police under the supervision of police station in-charge Ravi Pandey received information that a woman residing in Baklitola village of Daundilohara police station limits was missing for several days. She was not even at her maternal home in Baghmar. Later on, it was found that Swaroop Dhurve's wife Pramila Dhurve is missing. Her phone is also not reachable. The police took the phone number and engaged the cyber cell to recover the mobile data.

Budhanteen Bai, mother of the missing woman, finally identified the corpse by the nose ring, ring, anklet and nail polish she was wearing. Later on, during the investigation and call records it was also found that the victim woman had an affair with a man.

And when the accused Deepak Sahu, a resident of Daragaon, was interrogated, he accepted his crime and narrated the whole horrifying barbaric incident.

According to police, the accused divorced his wife 5 years ago. He met Pramila in his maternal village Baklitola and an affair started between the two. On the very night both, drank liquor, got intoxicated and slept. But when the accused woke up she was talking with another man on the phone, it became unbearable for Dipak and he killed her.

Balod SP S R Bhagat told media that police recovered a bike, and the materials used in the heinous murder includes rope, sack and sickle from the accused's possession. He confessed his crime and was produced in court after his arrest. The court has sent the accused to jail.