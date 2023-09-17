Chhattisgarh Crime: Bhilai Youth Killed By Friends For Raising 'Hindustan Zindabad' Slogan After Watching Gadar 2

Malkit Singh alias Veeru succumbed to his injuries after he was thrashed by his friends for raising 'Hindustan Zindabad' slogan |

Raipur: In a worrisome incident from Chhattisgarh's Bhilai district, a 30-year-old man named Malkit Singh alias Veeru was allegedly murdered by his friends on Friday (September 15) for raising 'Hindustan Zindabad' slogan after watching the film Gadar 2 on his mobile phone. Shockingly, it were his friends who beat him so badly, that he succumbed to his injuries.

Four arrested in the case

According to local news reports, police arrested four accused in the case, all friends of the victim. The four arrested accused have been identified as Tasavvur, Faizal, Shubham Lahare and Tarun Nishad. One of the accused is absconding, said police. The father of the youth who was beaten up and later died is the head of Khursipar Gurudwara.

Family members protested and blocked highway

Family members and relatives of the victim as well as members of the Sikh community living closeby reached the Khursipar police station as soon as they learnt about the incident. They allegedly blocked the National Highway in protest of the whole incident and demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for Malkit's wife.

Brutally beaten

Police said that when Malkit raised the slogan of Hindustan Zindabad after watching the recent blockbuster Gadar 2 on his mobile phone, his friends thought that he did so to "tease them." Malkit's friends then thrashed him and beat him up brutally. He was taken to a local hospital and then referred to Ramakrishna Care Hospital in Raipur. However, he could not be saved. Having arrested four accused, police is in search of the fifth and absconding accused, said a senior officer.

