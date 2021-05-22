Chhattisgarh: CPI leader Manish Kunjam meets huge crowd of protesting villagers in Silger

Raipur: Despite, administration having raised several hurdles in the path of Human Right Groups and political parties, an eight member delegation of Communist party of India under the leadership of ex-MLA Manish Kunjam met the huge gathering of protesting tribal villagers in Silegar, Sukma-Bijapur on Saturday.

The tribal villagers who lost their three men in the police firing near Silger camp were sloganeering against the state administration .We will not allow the police camp in our area to function and the administration has to windup the camp , villagers said.

CPI leader Manish Kunjam told FPJ over phone , the situation is deteriorating with each passing day. It is high time for the government to act before the situation gets out of hand.

At the time when our team reached the Silger at the site of protest, more than five thousand villagers were present at the spot.

He questioned, if the armed naxals were present in the protesting crowd and fired upon the police forces there might have been casualty on the police side also. Did you find any?

Kunjam said, 20 people injured in the police firing incident and eight people are in police custody. Villagers are demanding that all the persons arrested should be immediately released and a higher-level impartial probe under the supervision of retired High Court Judge must be carried out in the deaths.