Chhattisgarh: Congress To Stage Statewide Protest On Nov 3 Over Recent Custodial Death, Demands Justice And Compensation

The Congress party has decided to challenge the BJP led Vishnu Deo Sai government over the state’s deteriorating law and order issues, and planned to carry out a one-day state level protest. A fierce demonstration will be carried out in all the districts of Chhattisgarh on November 3 against the BJP government's tyrannical rule, Congress State President Baij said while speaking to media.

This action is follow up of previous demonstrations, which includes the burning of effigies in district headquarters on October 27 and press conferences held across the state on October 28.

Congress State President Deepak Baij has instructed all district presidents, MLAs, former MLAs, area office-bearers, and senior leaders to participate in the protests.

Demands for Compensation and Investigation

Baij has called for a comprehensive investigation in the case under the supervision of a High Court judge, citing concerns regarding the actions of the Superintendent of Police, SDOP, and TI.

He demanded immediate action against them and called for a fresh autopsy by a team of specialist doctors. Moreover, he demanded compensation of ₹1 crore for the family of the deceased.

The Congress president also asked five important question from the Government are as follows:

1. Why were Gurucharan Mandal, his father, and another individual detained for four days instead of the mandated 24 hours?

2. Inconsistencies Regarding Evidence: How did the deceased acquire a towel, when the father asserts he had none?

3. Panchanama Process: Why was the panchanama of the deceased not conducted in the presence of family members and acquaintances?

4. Burial vs. Cremation: Despite family requests for burial, why did the police initially attempt to cremate the body, only relenting under pressure?

5. Communication of Death: Why was the father not informed about his son's death at the police station when he witnessed the body being transported to the hospital?

Congress is playing politics: BJP

Notably, after the custodial death of an office boy Gurucharan Mandal at police station in Balrampur, several clashes occurred with police and public. The frenzy mob did not even hesitate to attack the female Additional Superintendent of police, and other police officials. And in this election time, Congress is trying to reinvigorate its lost support in voters, a BJP leader alleged but they bitterly failed, one Senior BJP leader said.

Earlier, the family members of the deceased and office leaders of Bengali Society refused to accept the body.