Chhattisgarh: 4 Murders In 24 Hours, Including 3 On Diwali; Police Investigate Multiple Incidents In Raipur

Raipur: A wave of violence shakes the city as four brutal murders occur over Diwali, prompting urgent police investigations

Raipur: Within the last 24 hours in Raipur, 4 people were brutally murdered in different crime incidents. Three murders have taken place on the day of Diwali itself.

In BSUP Colony, a young man was killed by three or four accused together after a dispute of defeat and victory in gambling. In Dewar Para too, a young man was killed by drunken miscreants. At the same time, a JCB driver was killed and thrown on the roadside, while in the fourth incident, the elderly man was murdered.

First incident

A dispute occurred over victory and defeat in gambling in BSUP Colony located in Bhatagaon limits Purani Basti police station, Capital City Raipur was resulted into a gruesome murder when the three of the friends of the victim become angry over the defeat and killed the fourth ones. Sanjay Yadav (35) was stabbed in the chest and stomach by three of the accused pronounced dead at the spot. After the brutal murder the accused escaped the crime scene. Meanwhile, the angry family members of the deceased surrounded the old Basti police station and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Second incident

Second incident was reported from Telibandha Police Station area where a man called Krish Verma was murdered on (Deepawali )Thursday night while he was roaming in his locality Dewar Para. It was alleged that some drunken miscreant youths attacked Krish with a sharp weapon over old enmity. He succumbed to his injuries. Police identified the deceased over a tattoo of 786 engraved on his chest. However, in the case, the police detained an accused and enquiry is underway.

Third incident

Fourth incident of gruesome murder was reported from Avanti Vihar, Khamhardih police station limits where an elderly couple was barbarically attacked by some unidentified burglars. Unfortunately in the attack, Ratnesh Banerjee (70) died meanwhile his wife Maya Banerjee (70) was admitted in a hospital where her condition is informed critical. Police informed about the incident to his son living in Kolkata working in a Bank. However, in the case police have not arrested anyone, but detained 3 tenants for questioning.

Fourth incident

Fourth incident was reported from labour quarters of Kachna, Khamhardih police station limits in the wee hours of October 30 where a JCB driver was killed. The offenders threw the body on the roadside and fled. He has been stabbed in the neck and head. The deceased has been identified as Sunder Sahu. Police are probing the case.