Chhattisgarh: Congress Takes Dig At Shah-Nadda Visit

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee took a dig at the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda to Raipur on Thursday.

Sushil Anand Shukla, Chairman of the CPCC Communication Department, said that both top leaders arrived in Raipur but did not have the courage to hold meetings; instead, they were arriving to attend secret meetings in closed rooms.

Parivarthan Yatra rejected by people: Shukla

He said that lakhs of people are thronging to the Congress meetings, while the BJP is scared of them because the meetings lack public backing. The Parivarthan Yatra has been rejected by the people.

He further stated that the BJP is not able to muster the courage to answer the public's questions. The people of Chhattisgarh want to know about the promises made to them after 9 years of the government's tenure at the Centre. When will the BJP answer their questions? When will the BJP leadership answer for the exploitation, corruption, and atrocities in Chhattisgarh over the past 15 years?

Issue of Trains Running Late raised

In response, Shukla raised counter questions and sought answers regarding the reasons for trains running late and the frequent cancellation of passenger trains. He also inquired about the promises made, such as doubling the income of farmers, providing 18 crore jobs to youth in 9 years, addressing the price hike of food and other items, reducing inflation, maintaining higher prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas despite reduced prices of crude oil in the international market, allotting coal to state industrialists, conducting ED investigations into scams during BJP rule, and not canceling the lease of Nandraj Pahad, among others.

