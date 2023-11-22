Chhattisgarh CM Welcomes SC Decision, Vows Justice For Jheeram Massacre Victims And Unmasking Political Conspiracy

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | Photo: PTI

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the Apex Court decision has opened doors of justice for Chhattisgarh. It has provided an opportunity to unmask the world’s biggest political plot in the largest democracy in which 32 people including top brass Congress leaders were brutally massacred in cold blood.

He said, “We lost our leaders. NIA also probed the case but not investigated it from a political conspiracy angle. When Chhattisgarh police started a probe into it, NIA approached the court to stop it. Now after the apex court has cleared the path to carry out investigation in the case.”

All faces which were involved in the Jheeram massacre will be exposed soon, he said. “I again expressed my tribute to the people who were martyred in the Jheeram massacre,” CM Baghel said.

CM confirms sufficient evidence collected against Jheeram massacre

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel continuously claimed to have enough evidence related to the Jheeram massacre.

SC dismissed NIA plea in 2013

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the Chhattisgarh Police investigation into an FIR alleging a larger conspiracy in the 2013 Jheeram Ghati Naxal attack in which 29 people including top brass Congress leaders of Chhattisgarh state unit massacred in a Naxal attack.

However, on the whole issue, BJP also responded in the veiled attack tone. Someone claiming that for five years evidence related to the Jheeram massacre is lying in his pocket, now can we hope that such evidence will come out and be put before the investigation agency, Arun Sao, BJP State President said.