Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Unveils Plans To Restart MISA Detainees' Pension

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday replying to the demands for grants for his departments pledged to recommence the MISA detainees’ pension, set up a milk route and a chilling plant for the milk businessmen.

Sai was replying to the discussion of demands of grants during the budget session of Chhattisgarh Assembly. He said BJP is the largest political party in the world. In the last five years, Congress was given power by the public with a huge mandate. They came into government with 36 promises. But the Congress government failed to fulfil those promises.

Significant decisions have been taken in two months mainly funds for 18 lakh pucca houses, soon the difference amount will be sent to the accounts of the farmers, PSC case has handed over the investigation of the scam to CBI, and the amount of Mahtari Vandan Yojana will be released soon. The General Administration Department is being digitised and computerised. CGPSC exam will be conducted on the lines of UPSC, he said.

However, coming to the subject of the halted pension scheme of MISA detainees’, the chief minister announced it will be reconsidered and resumed.

In the House, Sai said an anti Corruption Bureau regional office will be established in Durg division. For this, a provision of Rs 1 crore has been made for the creation of 35 posts of various cadres, he mentioned.