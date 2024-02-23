Chhattisgarh Budget Session: MLA Raises Supabeda's Kidney Woes In Assembly; Demands Better Healthcare

Congress MLA Janak Dhruv raised the issue of the health system in Supabeda, Gariyaband District during Question Hour on the 14th day of the budget session of Chhattisgarh Assembly on Friday.

He said that 135 people have died due to kidney disease in Supabeda. During the VIP movement, a room is decorated similar to a hospital on the lines of ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’. He demanded approval of a complete setup to have better treatment of patient suffering from kidney and other diseases in the area.

Answering the question, Health Minister Shyam Bihari said that there is a setup of 100 beds in Supabeda. Just on Thursday had appointed 5 doctors. A team of doctors has been formed for Supebeda itself.

Congress MLA Inder Sao said that patients brought to private hospitals for serious treatment are not treated with Ayushman. Will instructions be given to all private hospitals to first provide treatment to save lives?

Read Also PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 3 First Mile Connectivity Projects Of SECL In Chhattisgarh Tomorrow

The minister said that there is a provision for 100 percent treatment under the Ayushman scheme. No separate charge is taken from the patient. Action will be taken upon receipt of complaint.

The Supebeda area is known for kidney patients and a large number of people have been affected by it. Several schemes and hospitals were announced for the area by the previous Congress government including a project for drinking water