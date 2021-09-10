Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel gets bail in case over 'anti-Brahmin remarks'

Raipur: A local court of Raipur granted bail to Nand Kumar Baghel (86), father of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Friday.

Nanda Kumar Baghel’s advocate Gajendra Sonkar informed the media that the court of First-Class Judicial Magistrate Janak Kumar HIDCO granted bail and ordered release of Nand Kumar Baghel on bail.

Advocate Sonkar presented a bail application in the court on behalf of him and it got accepted.

The advocate requested the court to provide him bail on the basis of his old age, failing health and the charge levelled against him does not come under the category of offenses of life imprisonment.

Finally, the court accepted his plea and granted bail.

Three days ago, the court sent Nand Kumar Baghel to jail under judicial custody for 14 days after he refused to file a bail petition.

While Nand Kumar Baghel was in Uttar Pradesh, he made adverse remarks against the Brahmins.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 10:22 PM IST