Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel condoles demise of Lata Mangeshkar, declares two days of mourning in state to honor her

CM Baghels’ condolence message

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid his tribute to the departed soul and legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar and said, the void left by her death in the field of art and music cannot ever be filled. The songs sung by her keep on playing in the minds of people. Today, India has lost one of its precious jewels.

The Chief Minister also declared two days of state level mourning in the respect of the great soul. All the government programs have been cancelled for two days.

Ex-Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh paid tribute by saying – Her songs were continuously playing in my mind and reminded me of her. I am very shocked knowing about her sudden demise. Her contribution to art and film is great. Today, with her demise and era ended.

I pray the God to give her place around his feet and strength to her fans to bear this tragic incident.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:43 PM IST