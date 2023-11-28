Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel Criticizes BJP For Election Mismanagement, Questions Discretionary Powers Of Governors

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | File pic

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attacked the BJP and Modi government over the issue of Governor’s power and Comment made by Apex Court of India in the context.

Supreme Court comments and guidelines are equivalently applicable for all the Governors including the Governor of Chhattisgarh. No doubt the constitution has given power to the Governors but it is for strengthening law and order, not to raise barriers in the path of democratically elected government or the policy decisions taken by the state government, CM Baghel said.

CM Baghel explains opposition's freedom over bill issue

They have options either to reject or return the bill to the government if they feel problematic, the CM responded while interacting with media before flying to Delhi. By using the powers, a Governor cannot curtail or downsize the powers of an elected government, he said.

After the elections were over, a few days of slumber was witnessed in the aggression of CM Baghel; however, after Apex Court comments, he again adopted an aggressive mode, his supporters said.

BJP Minister takes potshots at CM Baghel

Meanwhile, this time former BJP Minister Ajay Chandrakar hit hard on the CM, and without taking his name he expressed his concern over ‘X’, the Congress leaders may go for illegal encroachment in Mahanadi Bhawan and vital places like CM House. The BJP leader also cautioned the administration to take care of such situations.

However, on the misuse of office, CM Baghel targeted the BJP over Balghat strong room issue, in which under the instructions of the Collector, a ballot box was opened.

Frightened top brass leaders including the PM made several rounds of the state to help BRS so that some votes could be snatched or diverted, but Congress has determined to win and it is winning.

CM Bagel cites contributions of Indian freedom fighters to India

CM Baghel also made a scathing attack on the BJP and said, that in the independence war, two Gujarati Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel provided extraordinary contributions in building the nation during the independence war and after. But after independence, four men emerged from Gujarat, two were engaged in selling Country’s wealth and assets, and the other two men are engaged in purchasing those sold out properties and assets.

By issuing this statement, Baghel hit back at the Modi government and his policies.