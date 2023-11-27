Chhattisgarh: BJP Leader Brijmohan Agarwal Hits Out At Congress; Hopeful Of Victory In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

BJP MLA Brijmohan Agarwal | Twitter Image

Raipur: Five times MLA cum candidate from Raipur South from BJP made controversial statements and targeted the election commission officers assigned for counting of votes.

While speaking to the media he expressed his concerns he alleged that the counting officers may commit mistakes under the Congress ruling government and advised BJP workers to note down the voting figure of every candidate so the chances of manipulation can be ruled out.

The Congress government is anti-Hindus so it encourages religious conversion and provides patronage to the religious converts, alleged the BJP leader.

Congress is 'anti-Hindu', says Agarwal

Congress never missed the opportunity when it came to humiliating the majority Hindus and play with their faith, he alleged.

Apart from levelling serious allegations over the Congress government he said, the voters understood, the only party which is concerned about every section of the society is BJP. People expressed their confidence in the BJP and voted for the party for remuneration (speaking to the media ) of whole paddy procurement money in single time, women valued Mahatari Jatan Yojana which promises of ₹12000 in annum, and others. A wave has been created against the Congress government.

Out of 26 seats of Bastar and Surguja, BJP is winning 16 seats even Congressmen agreed, he added.