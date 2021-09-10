BJP to launch aggressive campaign against forced religious conversions in Chattisgarh: Party MLA Brijmohan Agarwal

We will not allow any further forced conversion in Chattisgarh, said Brijmohan Agarwal while addressing a press conference in BJP state office, Rajbandha Maidan on Saturday.

Under the Congress regime, the cases of forced conversions overflooded in Chhattisgarh and instead of taking action against the culprits engaged in forced religious conversions, the Baghel government has provided them patronage, the BJP veteran leader alleged.

The Christian community leaders frequently assert that they will continue their work of religious conversions in the state and if not permitted, will burn the copies of the Indian constitution. Such people must be booked under the sedition law, Brijmohan demanded.

BJP state president Vishnu Deo Sai shared his concern over degrading law and order conditions and an increasing number of forced conversions. He alleged, in the tribal and remote areas poor people were lured to get converted to Christianity which is illegal this must be stopped.

Notably, the controversial religious conversions came into the limelight when a pastor was allegedly beaten up by some Hindu hooligan mob inside a police station in Raipur last Sunday.

Leader of opposition Dharam Lal Kaushik said, Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government is not very serious about the alleged forceful conversions in the state, because he is living under the pressure of a 'high command', who favours a particular sect, a certain minority sect.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 07:54 PM IST