Chhattisgarh: CGPSC denies alleged selection of absent candidate for job interview for professor's post

On the allegations of selection of an absent aspirant in the interview list of the recently held assistant professor written exam, Chhattisgarh Public Commission (CGPSC) on Thursday clarified that no such selection had happened.

“The complaint that an absent candidate was selected for interview, purposely declaring 105 questions null and selection of 88 students from one exam centre in Durg are completely baseless," a press release from CGPSC said.

Out of 2,450 questions nullifying 105 questions can be due to a number of reasons which is a constant process, CGPSC said.