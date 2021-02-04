Chhattisgarh: CGPSC denies alleged selection of absent candidate for job interview for professor's post

On the allegations of selection of an absent aspirant in the interview list of the recently held assistant professor written exam, Chhattisgarh Public Commission (CGPSC) on Thursday clarified that no such selection had happened.
“The complaint that an absent candidate was selected for interview, purposely declaring 105 questions null and selection of 88 students from one exam centre in Durg are completely baseless," a press release from CGPSC said.
Out of 2,450 questions nullifying 105 questions can be due to a number of reasons which is a constant process, CGPSC said.
Between November 5-8, 2020 the written exam for the post of Assistant Professor, Hindi (AP) was held. Later on, an aspirant Virendra Patel had made a written complaint that an absent candidate whose roll number was just behind him was selected for the interview. He also said his claims can be verified from the video of the exam hall where the alleged candidate seat was left blank.
On February 1, 2020 related center in-charge and invigilators were summoned. After thorough examination of the seating plan and attendance it was found that the candidate selected was not actually not the one sitting just behind Patel but third after Patel, CGPSC said adding no videography of the examination centre was done.