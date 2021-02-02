Chhattisgarh: Bastar Police takes major step towards gender equality, constitutes first women police band

Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Police, apart from successfully carrying out anti-Naxal operations, is also effectively working on the issue of gender equality within the department. It has constituted the first-ever women police band of the state.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar) Sundarraj P, while speaking with the Free Press Journal on phone, said, "Women commandos of the Bastar Police have shown exemplary courage during the anti-Maoist operations. Its deployment and effectiveness during the investigation matters."

"We wanted our women colleagues to perform better in the field without any discrimination. Gender equality will be propagated within the force and constitution of Chhattisgarh’s first ever women police band is just another stepping stone in this direction", he said.

The women police band is playing 12 patriotic songs, brilliantly matching their male counterparts. The newly-constituted women police band has also showcased its talent before the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, during the latter's stay in Bastar and Dantewada.

The band was felicitated for their wonderful performance, the Bastar police said. The chief minister had encouraged the Bastar police’s initiative.

Earlier, the bands used to play during the salutation parade, but now it is a new step towards creating gender equality, the Bastar police added.

Such types of gender sensitive initiatives will help in creating a progressive and gender discrimination-free society.