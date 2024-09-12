 Chhattisgarh: CBI Registers DA Case Against Audit Officers
Chhattisgarh: CBI Registers DA Case Against Audit Officers

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:24 AM IST
article-image
CBI | Representational image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against the Senior Audit Officer, Indian Audit and Accounts Department, Office of the Principal Accountant General (Audit), Raipur (Chhattisgarh) for possessing disproportionate assets (DA).

It is alleged that the accused had accepted the post of SO on 13.07.2006 with grade pay of Rs. 4,800. Since joining the job, he allegedly acquired/purchased around 10 immovable properties in the form of agricultural land, residential plots etc. every year.

The accused allegedly deposited Rs.3,89,53,980 in the name of himself and his wife during the period from 31.08.2007 to 31.05.2024. It is also alleged that the disproportionate assets (DA) of the accused during the investigation period from 31.08.2007 to 31.05.2024 amounted to Rs.1,47,50,143 (approx.).

Searches are being conducted at 03 places in Raipur including the residential and office premises of the accused. Investigation is ongoing in the matter.

