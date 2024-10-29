 Chhattisgarh: BJP Files Complaint Over Allegedly Manipulated Video Targeting Raipur Candidate Sunil Soni
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: BJP Files Complaint Over Allegedly Manipulated Video Targeting Raipur Candidate Sunil Soni

Chhattisgarh: BJP Files Complaint Over Allegedly Manipulated Video Targeting Raipur Candidate Sunil Soni

In their letter to the police, the BJP delegation accused Sushil Anand Shukla, media chief of the Indian National Congress, of sharing the misleading video in an official media group.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 02:50 AM IST
article-image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly condemned a viral fake video involving their candidate Sunil Soni in the Raipur South Assembly by-polls. In response, a BJP delegation led by chief spokesperson Shiv Ratan Sharma, along with Ajay Chandrakar and Dharam Lal Kaushik, filed a complaint at the Civil Line police station on Monday.

In their letter to the police, the BJP delegation accused Sushil Anand Shukla, media chief of the Indian National Congress, of sharing the misleading video in an official media group. The video purportedly shows Sunil Soni embracing and kissing an elderly Muslim man on the cheeks. The BJP claims the video was edited and disseminated to confuse voters and damage Soni's reputation. They argued that Shukla’s actions violate the IT Act and requested that a First Information Report (FIR) be filed against him.

Read Also
Chhatisgarh: Sword Of Arrest Hangs Over Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar In Headmaster Suicide Case
article-image

Speaking to reporters, Sharma and Chandrakar emphasized that the Congress party had previously employed similar tactics during the Baijnath Para elections last year, asserting that the Congress is intent on disrupting the peaceful atmosphere in Chhattisgarh. They expressed confidence that voters in Raipur South would see through such attempts.

In response, state Congress president Deepak Baij acknowledged the video's content, stating that voters in Raipur South are discerning and will not be misled. "It's just a kiss now, but after the elections, there will be more," he remarked.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Prayer Meeting At Santacruz School Halted Amid Allegations Of Religious Conversions
Mumbai: Prayer Meeting At Santacruz School Halted Amid Allegations Of Religious Conversions
Mumbai: Wadala Resident Fights For Pet Rights, Appeals District Commission's Rejection Of Uber Complaint
Mumbai: Wadala Resident Fights For Pet Rights, Appeals District Commission's Rejection Of Uber Complaint
Bombay HC Quashes Complaint Against Former Go First CEO For Data Theft
Bombay HC Quashes Complaint Against Former Go First CEO For Data Theft
Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Intensifies Crowd Control Measures After 10 Injured During Festive Rush
Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Intensifies Crowd Control Measures After 10 Injured During Festive Rush
Read Also
Bihar, Chhatisgarh, & UP Report The Highest CPI As National Inflation Surges To 5.49% For September
article-image

Shukla further commented on the video, calling it indicative of the current political climate. He criticized the BJP for their stance against Muslims and alleged that the video was released with malicious intent, echoing concerns about past incidents that aimed to disturb communal harmony during significant festivals.

Sunil Soni countered by asserting that those responsible for creating unrest in the state would face legal consequences. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: BJP Files Complaint Over Allegedly Manipulated Video Targeting Raipur Candidate Sunil...

Chhattisgarh: BJP Files Complaint Over Allegedly Manipulated Video Targeting Raipur Candidate Sunil...

Punjab: Harjinder Singh Dhami Re-Elected As SGPC President For 4th Consecutive Term At Golden...

Punjab: Harjinder Singh Dhami Re-Elected As SGPC President For 4th Consecutive Term At Golden...

Chhattisgarh Government Continues Paddy Procurement On Support Price For Next Year

Chhattisgarh Government Continues Paddy Procurement On Support Price For Next Year

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 28, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 28, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Rajasthan Govt's New Order: Use Of Word 'Stray' For Cows Insulting, Call Them 'Destitute'

Rajasthan Govt's New Order: Use Of Word 'Stray' For Cows Insulting, Call Them 'Destitute'