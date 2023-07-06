 Chhattisgarh BJP Demands Dismissal of Congress Government Over Alleged Scams
The BJP leaders accused the Congress government of looting its own treasury and criticised their release of a list of scams.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 01:00 AM IST
Chhattisgarh BJP on Wednesday sought dismissal of the Congress government in the state over the scams in the last four-and-a-half years.

Chhattisgarh BJP chief spokesperson Ajay Chandrakar and BJP state vice MLA Shivratan Sharma questioned the Congress government's failure to initiate probes into alleged scams that occurred during the BJP's 15-year rule. They highlighted the lack of investigations conducted by the previous central government as well.

The Congress government is in the state since 2018 but till date, not a single probe has been initiated, the BJP leaders alleged.

BJP Accuses Congress of Treasury Looting

The BJP leaders accused the Congress government of looting its own treasury and criticised their release of a list of scams. The Congress has released a list of 26 points of allegations against the 15-year tenure of the BJP government.

Chandrakar emphasised that it is uncommon for a ruling party to release such a list and called for inquiries into the previous government's tenure instead.

He added that Priyadarshani Bank was operated by women and all are linked to the family of Congress. Will their name be revealed through a probe?

Promise of Probes and Accountability

The BJP leaders pledged to conduct investigations into the alleged scams that took place during the Congress government's rule if the BJP forms the state government.

They expressed their intent to hold those responsible accountable and ensure they face legal consequences.

Scams Highlighted by BJP

Various scams were highlighted by the BJP leaders, including the Narwa Garwa Ghurwa Bari scheme, GST evasion by Congress contractors in tendu leaves, paddy procurement at inflated prices, and alleged irregularities in schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, custom milling, and Anganwadi saree procurement.

