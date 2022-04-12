Chhattisgarh: Biker killed after colliding with pilot vehicle of Assembly Speaker’s convoy

A bike rider collided with the pilot vehicle of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker’s convoy and reportedly succumbed to injuries at the spot.

The fatal road accident took place on the Raipur-Bilaspur road on Tuesday in the Nandghat area of Bemetara district.

The man who died in the road accident was identified as Gopal Das Nishad, a resident of Kamarsen, Nandghat.

SHO Nandghat Police Station, Bipin Rangari said, "the incident occurred in the afternoon when the pilot vehicle of Speaker’s convoy coming from Bilaspur met with an accident on the Raipur-Bilaspur road close to the bridge near electricity office, Nandghat area."

The bike rider was coming from the wrong side and unfortunately hit the pilot vehicle of the convoy and died on the spot, the SHO said. Speaker Charan Das Mahant was in his car when the road accident occurred, he added.

