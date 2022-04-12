Jharkhand ropeway accident: Woman falls during rescue operation in Deoghar; watch video

The 44 hours long operation to rescue the tourists stranded midair on ropeway cable cars on Trikuta hills in Deoghar district concluded on Tuesday noon with 47 people being rescued.

The rescue operations were undertaken jointly by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district personnel.

A woman who was stranded in one of the cable cars on the Deoghar ropeway, fell during the rescue operations after her rope broke. She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the chief justice of Ranchi High Court, Ravi Ranjan took suo motu cognizance of the incident and ordered an investigation.

The court directed the government to submit a report by April 26.

