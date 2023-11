Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Candidate Guru Rudra Kumar's Convoy Attacked In Bemetara; Visuals Surface

Chhattisgarh Minister and Congress Candidate Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy was reportedly attacked with stones in Bemetara on Wednesday (November 9). | ANI

Bemetara: The convoy of a Congress candidate from the Nawagarh assembly seat in Chhattisgarh, Guru Rudra Kumar, was allegedly attacked with stones in Bemetara on Wednesday, police said.

The Congress candidate was returning from village Jhal late at night when some miscreants allegedly pelted stones at his convoy, according to the police.

"Congress Candidate from Nawagarh assembly seat Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy was attacked by some people when he was returning from village Jhal. A case has been registered and required action is being taken in the case," Bhavna Gupta, SP Bemetara, told ANI.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Polling in Chhattisgarh

The first phase of polling for the Chhattisgarh Assembly concluded on Tuesday, and the second phase will be held on November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all five poll-bound states.

Congress stormed to power in Chhattisgarh in the 2018 elections, winning 68 out of 90 seats. The party had a vote share of 43.9 per cent. BJP won 15 seats and had a vote share of 33.6 per cent.