Chhattisgarh: Accused In BJP Leader Murder Case, Dies In Police Custody; Cong's Bhupesh Baghel Questions Cops

In frame: Prashant Sahu the arrested individual who died in police custody; Extreme left and right | X/ @bhupeshbaghel

Raipur/Kawardha: An accused in the murder of a BJP leader in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district died while in judicial custody on Wednesday. Prashant Sahu, 27, from the village of Loharidih, was taken to a hospital after his health deteriorated in jail but ultimately succumbed to his condition.

Sahu was arrested two days prior to his death in connection with the murder of Shivprakash alias Kachru Sahu. Following the incident, which involved villagers setting fire to the home of Deputy Sarpanch Raghunath Sahu, tensions have escalated in the region.

गृहमंत्री के गृह ज़िले कवर्धा में पुलिस के कारनामे ख़त्म होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहे हैं।



अब ख़बर आई है कि हिरासत में लिए गए युवक प्रशांत साहू की पुलिस पिटाई से मौत हो गई है।



विडंबना है कि उनकी गृहमंत्री विजय शर्मा जी से निकटता भी थी।



इस युवक के दो भाई और माता जी भी पुलिस… pic.twitter.com/AQ5Mff1KJ0 — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) September 18, 2024

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has accused police of excessive force, claiming that Sahu died due to police brutality. He emphasized the troubling situation in Kawardha, the home district of Home Minister Vijay Sharma, and pointed out that Sahu's family members, including his two brothers and mother, are also in police custody.

Kawardha Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav told media that Sahu had a history of epilepsy and was receiving treatment when his health deteriorated. He was initially taken to the hospital on Tuesday after showing signs of distress, but after being returned to jail, his condition worsened, he was again admitted to hospital but failed to survive.Shiv

The murder of Shivprakash Sahu on September 15 prompted violent retaliatory actions from villagers, culminating in the lynching of Deputy Sarpanch Raghunath Sahu. The police faced resistance during their efforts to restore order, resulting in injuries to several officers, including SP Pallav.

More than 60 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence, and police have filed FIRs against 161 people. The conflict reportedly stems from a longstanding rivalry and political tensions between Raghunath Sahu, a BJP supporter, and Shivprakash Sahu, who had ties to the Congress party.

In addition to political disputes, the two families were embroiled in a land dispute, further complicating the situation in the village. Raghunath Sahu had previously served time in jail due to allegations made by Shivprakash's wife.