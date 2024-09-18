 Chhattisgarh: Accused In BJP Leader Murder Case, Dies In Police Custody; Cong's Bhupesh Baghel Questions Cops
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Accused In BJP Leader Murder Case, Dies In Police Custody; Cong's Bhupesh Baghel Questions Cops

Chhattisgarh: Accused In BJP Leader Murder Case, Dies In Police Custody; Cong's Bhupesh Baghel Questions Cops

Prashant Sahu was arrested two days prior to his death in connection with the murder of Shivprakash alias Kachru Sahu. Following the incident, which involved villagers setting fire to the home of Deputy Sarpanch Raghunath Sahu, tensions have escalated in the region.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
In frame: Prashant Sahu the arrested individual who died in police custody; Extreme left and right | X/ @bhupeshbaghel

Raipur/Kawardha: An accused in the murder of a BJP leader in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district died while in judicial custody on Wednesday. Prashant Sahu, 27, from the village of Loharidih, was taken to a hospital after his health deteriorated in jail but ultimately succumbed to his condition.

Sahu was arrested two days prior to his death in connection with the murder of Shivprakash alias Kachru Sahu. Following the incident, which involved villagers setting fire to the home of Deputy Sarpanch Raghunath Sahu, tensions have escalated in the region.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has accused police of excessive force, claiming that Sahu died due to police brutality. He emphasized the troubling situation in Kawardha, the home district of Home Minister Vijay Sharma, and pointed out that Sahu's family members, including his two brothers and mother, are also in police custody.

Kawardha Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav told media that Sahu had a history of epilepsy and was receiving treatment when his health deteriorated. He was initially taken to the hospital on Tuesday after showing signs of distress, but after being returned to jail, his condition worsened, he was again admitted to hospital but failed to survive.Shiv

FPJ Shorts
Parents, Educationists Delighted As Niti Aayog Report Proposes Development Of ‘EduCities’ In Mumbai
Parents, Educationists Delighted As Niti Aayog Report Proposes Development Of ‘EduCities’ In Mumbai
Maharashtra: FIR Against BJP MP Over Objectionable Comment Against Rahul Gandhi
Maharashtra: FIR Against BJP MP Over Objectionable Comment Against Rahul Gandhi
Chhattisgarh: Accused In BJP Leader Murder Case, Dies In Police Custody; Cong's Bhupesh Baghel Questions Cops
Chhattisgarh: Accused In BJP Leader Murder Case, Dies In Police Custody; Cong's Bhupesh Baghel Questions Cops
New And Premium Formats Driving Growth In Indoor Amusement Centres Within Indian Retail, JLL Report Reveals
New And Premium Formats Driving Growth In Indoor Amusement Centres Within Indian Retail, JLL Report Reveals
Read Also
BJP's Shivprakash & Mahendra Singh Move To Mend Internal Rift, Pushes For Better Coordination
article-image

The murder of Shivprakash Sahu on September 15 prompted violent retaliatory actions from villagers, culminating in the lynching of Deputy Sarpanch Raghunath Sahu. The police faced resistance during their efforts to restore order, resulting in injuries to several officers, including SP Pallav.

More than 60 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence, and police have filed FIRs against 161 people. The conflict reportedly stems from a longstanding rivalry and political tensions between Raghunath Sahu, a BJP supporter, and Shivprakash Sahu, who had ties to the Congress party.

Read Also
Bhopal: Shivprakash, Murali fail to handle state party
article-image

In addition to political disputes, the two families were embroiled in a land dispute, further complicating the situation in the village. Raghunath Sahu had previously served time in jail due to allegations made by Shivprakash's wife.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Accused In BJP Leader Murder Case, Dies In Police Custody; Cong's Bhupesh Baghel...

Chhattisgarh: Accused In BJP Leader Murder Case, Dies In Police Custody; Cong's Bhupesh Baghel...

ED Leadership Overhaul: Subhash Agrawal Appointed To Western Region, Satyabrata Kumar Takes Charge...

ED Leadership Overhaul: Subhash Agrawal Appointed To Western Region, Satyabrata Kumar Takes Charge...

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt To Establish UP’s First Semiconductor Park Near Noida...

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt To Establish UP’s First Semiconductor Park Near Noida...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 18, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 18, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'MSP Guarantee, ₹6K Pensions, Cheaper LPG, Caste Survey' Promised...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'MSP Guarantee, ₹6K Pensions, Cheaper LPG, Caste Survey' Promised...