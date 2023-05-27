Bhopal: Shivprakash, Murali fail to handle state party

Murlidhar Rao (L) Shivprakash (R) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National co-organisational general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party Shivprakash and its state in-charge Muralidhar Rao are unable to handle the politics of Madhya Pradesh.

The state election is five months away from now, but the party leaders are busy fighting with each other. Both Shivprakash and Rao look helpless.

Besides Shivprakash and Rao, regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal has failed to quell the flame of anger among the party leaders.

These leaders have been holding meetings with state party men for the past two years and giving suggestions to the government and the organisation. Despite this, they seem to have failed to control the party.

Since these leaders have failed to handle the situation, there are plans to form an election coordination committee.

Influential leaders of the state and their central counterparts will be included in the committee, so that a clear picture about the party’s strategy may emerge before the election.

There in-charges have been exposed after the turmoil in the Sagar unit of the party. They held meetings with the leaders of Sagar but could not douse the flames of anger among the party men.

Former minister Deepak Joshi quit the party. Several other leaders are in touch with the Congress. Many leaders are issuing controversial statements against one another, which indicate these leaders have no control over the party.

Anant, Venkaiah, Sahasrabuddhe had control

Arun Jaitly, Anant Kumar, Venkaiah Naidu, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and other leaders were election in-charges in the state. Those leaders had control over the state party unit. Those leaders neither held as many meetings as the trio is holding these days nor had they pulled up party men. Despite this, they had control over the party.