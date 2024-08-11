BJP's Shivprakash & Mahendra Singh Move To Mend Internal Rift, Pushes For Better Coordination

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leadership is trying to coordinate with the district units, government and party organisation. At a few places, there are some problems with the grassroots leaders. At a recent meeting between district unit presidents and other leaders, it was said that the party’s district heads were not getting any importance from the government.

The BJP leadership is going to set up a chord among the leaders. According to sources, national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash and party’s state unit in-charge Mahendra Singh will coordinate between the government and the organisation.

There are complaints from the leaders of the organisation that they do not get any weight from the officers. Such complaints are coming from the districts. Apart from that, the ministers, legislators and leaders of the organisation are not on good terms. Even some senior leaders are not on good terms at some places. The issue has come to the notice of the party’s top leadership. The equation between Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and MP Bharat Singh Kushwaha is not good.

Likewise, the relationship between minister from Bhind Rakesh Shukla and party’s state unit vice-president Mukesh Chaturvedi has become sour. At many places, there are differences between legislators and MPs. Similarly, there is a lack of understanding between some ministers and leaders. The BJP leaders will hold meetings in districts and divisions to patch up differences among the leaders.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently held a meeting with the legislators and officers for better coordination among them. Now, there will be a discussion between the legislators, organisation and the administration to sink differences.