Chhattisgarh: Absconding Gangrape Accused Dies Of Electrocution In Odisha; Police Confirm Death

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh): An absconding gangrape accused died in neighbouring Odisha after coming in contact with a live wire laid by farmers to protect their crops from wild animals, Chhattisgarh police said on Thursday.

Sanjay Yadav (18) was wanted in a case registered in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district. Local police on Wednesday night received information about his death from Jharsuguda police in Odisha, a police official said.

About The Case Against The Accused

Yadav and seven others were accused of raping a 27-year-old tribal woman in Pusaur police station limits of Raigarh on August 19 when she was on her way to visit a local fair after celebrating Rakshabandhan festival, Raigarh City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Akash Shukla said.

Six of the accused were arrested while another accused, aged 15 years, was detained, he said. Police were on the lookout for Yadav who was absconding.

As per the preliminary information, Yadav escaped to Saraipali village in Jharsuguda district and took shelter in the house of his relative there.

On Wednesday he accidentally stepped on a live wire laid in the field and got electrocuted, the official said.

Jharsuguda police have lodged an accidental death report and initiated a probe, CSP Shukla said.

About The Other Accused In The Rape Case

Rahul Chauhan (19), Monu Sahu (23), Rahul Khadia (19), Uttam Mirdha (20), Narendra Sidar (23), and Bablu Deharia (19) have been arrested in the gangrape case under sections 70(1) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused were produced before a local court on Wednesday which sent them in judicial custody while the minor accused was sent to a juvenile home, the CSP said.

According to police, Chauhan, one of the accused, was known to the survivor woman.