Chhattisgarh: Abducted ASI’s body found in jungle, Naxals leave letter stating reason of his death

Raipur: The body of an abducted Assistant Sub-Inspector of Bastar Police was found lying in the jungles of Kusumpara of Police station limits Gangalur, Bijapur District of Bastar, Chhattisgarh.
After hacking the ASI Murali Tati of District Reserve Guard (DRG) to death, the naxals left his body in the forest of Kusumpara with the baggage the jawan was carrying, residents of Bijapur informed.
The naxals also left a letter along with the dead body on which it was written that the deceased stabbed in the back of PLGA by joining police forces and he helped the police in hunting down PLGA members. Thus, he was killed on Friday night, the Naxal letter said.
"The police officer ASI Tatit was kidnapped at gunpoint when he had returned to his home village Palnar, limits Gangalur police station on April 21", said SP Bijapur Kamlochan Kashyap. We tried our best to rescue him but not succeed. Naxals killed the ASI, said the SP Kashyap.
Before his death on Friday tribal leader Arvind Netam spoke to FPJ over phone and expressed his concerns over the slow pace of rescue operation related to release of the kidnapped DRG officer Tati, the snail’s pace of the development in the whole rescue operation is creating lots of confusion.
As the jawan was surrendered naxal so I am very much worried about him, the authorities must do something concrete and effective, as it happened in Manhas case, Netam said.
Notably, CRPF’s COBRA battalion jawan Manhas resident of Jammu was kidnapped by the armed Maoist in the encounter which occurred on April 3,2021. In the encounter security forces lost 22 of its brave jawans.
Earlier in order to rescue the young officer, Tati’s wife also reached Gangaloor to appeal to the Naxals to release him. After this, a delegation of Gondwana Samaj of Bijapur also reached the naxals, but all went in vain.