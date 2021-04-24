Chhattisgarh: Abducted ASI’s body found in jungle, Naxals leave letter stating reason of his death

Raipur: The body of an abducted Assistant Sub-Inspector of Bastar Police was found lying in the jungles of Kusumpara of Police station limits Gangalur, Bijapur District of Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

After hacking the ASI Murali Tati of District Reserve Guard (DRG) to death, the naxals left his body in the forest of Kusumpara with the baggage the jawan was carrying, residents of Bijapur informed.

The naxals also left a letter along with the dead body on which it was written that the deceased stabbed in the back of PLGA by joining police forces and he helped the police in hunting down PLGA members. Thus, he was killed on Friday night, the Naxal letter said.

"The police officer ASI Tatit was kidnapped at gunpoint when he had returned to his home village Palnar, limits Gangalur police station on April 21", said SP Bijapur Kamlochan Kashyap. We tried our best to rescue him but not succeed. Naxals killed the ASI, said the SP Kashyap.