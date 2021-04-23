Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi, seeks 'uniform rates for vaccines'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate information on the availability and cost of vaccines for the State’s third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive commencing on May 1.

The CM mentioned in his letter said that in light of the Centre’s decision to make everyone above 18 years of age eligible for vaccination, the state government has decided to arrange free of cost vaccines for its people.

As there are only a few days left for commencement of the third phase of vaccination drive, the Chief Minister has urged the Centre to provide the requisite information. It is necessary to prepare a detailed action plan before organising vaccination drives on such a vast scale, he noted.

He also sought information regarding the number of vaccines to be provided monthly to the State by the Centre, approximate number of vaccines provided to the state monthly by Serum institute and Bharat biotech and the cost of vaccines provided to the Centre and states by Serum institute and Bharat biotech.

The CM further wrote that it is expected that the cost of vaccines should be uniform for the Centre as well as states. Since, Covaxin has been developed with the assistance from the Government of India and therefore, Bharat Biotech should supply its vaccines at lesser rates compared to the one by Serum Institute.