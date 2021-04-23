COVID-19: Chhattisgarh becomes surplus medical oxygen producer

Amid reports of shortage of oxygen supply in major hospitals of metro cities in large and developed states, Chhattisgarh has emerged as a saviour in the crisis.

The state which is self-going through a major crisis due to Covid19 pandemic has emerged as a surplus state in oxygen production as well as in export.

Between April 11-19, it has successfully exported oxygen to the states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh government records said. Amid the period it exported oxygen to Maharashtra (554.28 MT), Telangana (397.6 MT), Gujarat (12.4 MT), Madhya Pradesh (448.57 MT), Andhra Pradesh (176.69 MT).

In addition, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also gave a green signal during the Chief Ministers' conference held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday via video conferencing.

The way oxygen-producing states are providing their post-need additional oxygen to other states on priority, the producers of Remdesivir and other life-saving medicines should also start supplying the same to the other states on priority basis, CM Baghel said.

The Government of India should issue guidelines in the context, he added.

Presently, CG requires 150 MT of oxygen for medical purposes, meanwhile it is producing 388.87 MT of oxygen. In that context, oxygen production is surplus, said Dr. Ayaz Tamboli (IAS) nodal officer for oxygen supply and production in CG.

Our demand for medical oxygen consumption is continuously rising, said the senior officer.

On March 3, 2021, oxygen consumption demand was only 3 MT, however, by April the demand escalated to 138 MT, Tamboli added.

CG state government data said, on March 1, 2021, only 199 Covid positive patients were on oxygen support but in March the number of patients on oxygen support jumped to 8046 and the demand from 23.72 MT of oxygen reached to 150.47 MT of oxygen.

Amid the period, no person officially died due to lack of oxygen.

Health Minister, TS Singh Deo said, there is no shortage of Oxygen in our hospitals.