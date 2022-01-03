e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 09:19 PM IST

Chhattisgarh : 8 IPS officer transferred, Santosh Singh to be new SP of Rajnandgaon

IPS Prakhar Pandey who was commandant of 6th Battalion Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) transferred to Chief Minister’s security.
AVDHESH MALLICK
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | Photo: PTI

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the beginning of new year 2022, CM Bhupesh Baghel led Chhattisgarh government has assigned fresh postings to 8 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and one State Police Service (SPS) officer on Monday, a government statement said.

An order issued by Home Department additional secretary Manoj Kumar Shirvastava on Monday said, all these police officials have been provided new postings.

As per the order of the state government Superintendent of Police (SP) Korea Santosh Kumar Singh has been made SP Rajnandgaon. Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallava has been transferred to Janjgir-Champa after three and half years. He has been appointed as SP Janjgir-Champa. Meanwhile, D Shravan, SP of Rajnandgaon has been shifted to 6th Battalion Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) as commandant.

IPS Prakhar Pandey who was commandant of 6th Battalion Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) transferred to Chief Minister’s security. IPS Vivek Shukla who is taking care of CM’s security has been appointed as SP Mahasamund. SP Mahasamund Divyang Patel has been transferred to Kondagaon as an SP. IPS Prashant Thakur has been appointed as SP Dhamtari. Likewise, SP Siddharth Tiwari has been appointed SP Dantewada. SPS Prafull Thakur has been shifted to Korea as SP.

