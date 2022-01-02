Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo tests COVID-19 positive

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday, January 2 tested COVID-19 positive.
The minister shared the news on Twitter.
कोरोना संक्रमण के लक्षण देखने पर आज शाम रायपुर में मैंने अपनी कोविड जाँच करवाई, जिसमें मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।— T S Singhdeo (@TS_SinghDeo) January 2, 2022
अभी मेरी तबियत ठीक है एवं चिकित्सकों के निर्देशानुसार मैं होम आइसोलेशन में रहकर उपचार ले रहा हूँ। (1/2)
Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10:06 PM IST