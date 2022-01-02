e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10:06 PM IST

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo tests COVID-19 positive

FPJ Web Desk
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday, January 2 tested COVID-19 positive.

The minister shared the news on Twitter.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10:06 PM IST
