 Chhattisgarh: 74 Villagers Fall Sick Due To Alleged Food Poisoning; Doctors Speculate Contaminated Water As Cause
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: 74 Villagers Fall Sick Due To Alleged Food Poisoning; Doctors Speculate Contaminated Water As Cause

Chhattisgarh: 74 Villagers Fall Sick Due To Alleged Food Poisoning; Doctors Speculate Contaminated Water As Cause

Approximately 50 families participated in the repast, and a few hours after the meal, several individuals—mostly women and children—began to feel unwell.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Seventy-four villagers in Khambhata, Balod district, Chhattisgarh, fell ill after a repast held at Chain Singh's house following a funeral. The villagers reported symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea and were admitted to the hospital, where they are now recovering quickly.

Congress MLA Kunwar Singh Nishad stated that upon receiving information about the food poisoning incident, he immediately traveled to the village and alerted the district administration and health authorities. "Currently, only 10-12 people remain hospitalized under observation, while the rest have recovered rapidly," he said.

I received information on Sunday and immediately rushed to the spot, the MLA said. 

Read Also
MP Updates: Video Shows Youth Drowning In Swollen River In Jabalpur; Lift Falls From 3rd Floor In...
article-image

Approximately 50 families participated in the repast, and a few hours after the meal, several individuals—mostly women and children—began to feel unwell. Upon his arrival, Nishad noted that the Health Department established a temporary medical camp to provide immediate care, treating 22 affected children among the patients.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies In Road Accident On His Birthday In Nhava
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies In Road Accident On His Birthday In Nhava
Mira-Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde Unveils Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj And Inaugurates Key Projects Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Mira-Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde Unveils Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj And Inaugurates Key Projects Ahead Of Assembly Polls
National Testing Agency Set To Announce Results For UGC NET June 2024; Steps To View
National Testing Agency Set To Announce Results For UGC NET June 2024; Steps To View
Mallika Sherawat Gives Witty Reply To Pap Saying He's Seeing Her For First Time: '20 Saal Se Industry Mein Hoon Aur Tune...'
Mallika Sherawat Gives Witty Reply To Pap Saying He's Seeing Her For First Time: '20 Saal Se Industry Mein Hoon Aur Tune...'

Two individuals in critical condition were referred to Rajnandgaon Medical College for further treatment.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kailash Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Janta Qtr...
article-image

Chief Medical and Health Officer Mahesh Suryawanshi confirmed that the health department prioritized treatment for the victims and that the situation is now under control. He speculated that the incident might have resulted from the consumption of contaminated water.

Villagers complained that a new motor was installed in the bore well two days prior, which is the primary source of drinking water.

There are also concerns that some villagers might have consumed water from a nearby well.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Speaks To Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Expresses India's Commitment To Supporting Efforts...

PM Modi Speaks To Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Expresses India's Commitment To Supporting Efforts...

Chhattisgarh: Forest Department Squad Busts Wildlife Smuggling Racket

Chhattisgarh: Forest Department Squad Busts Wildlife Smuggling Racket

Chhattisgarh: 74 Villagers Fall Sick Due To Alleged Food Poisoning; Doctors Speculate Contaminated...

Chhattisgarh: 74 Villagers Fall Sick Due To Alleged Food Poisoning; Doctors Speculate Contaminated...

Indian Railways Approves Kavach 4.0 For 10,000 Locomotive, Enchaining Safety In High Density Routes

Indian Railways Approves Kavach 4.0 For 10,000 Locomotive, Enchaining Safety In High Density Routes

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: ‘It’s A Fight Between Nyay And Anyay, Poor And Corporates’,...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: ‘It’s A Fight Between Nyay And Anyay, Poor And Corporates’,...