Chhattisgarh: 74 Villagers Fall Sick Due To Alleged Food Poisoning; Doctors Speculate Contaminated Water As Cause

FP Photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Seventy-four villagers in Khambhata, Balod district, Chhattisgarh, fell ill after a repast held at Chain Singh's house following a funeral. The villagers reported symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea and were admitted to the hospital, where they are now recovering quickly.

Congress MLA Kunwar Singh Nishad stated that upon receiving information about the food poisoning incident, he immediately traveled to the village and alerted the district administration and health authorities. "Currently, only 10-12 people remain hospitalized under observation, while the rest have recovered rapidly," he said.

I received information on Sunday and immediately rushed to the spot, the MLA said.

Approximately 50 families participated in the repast, and a few hours after the meal, several individuals—mostly women and children—began to feel unwell. Upon his arrival, Nishad noted that the Health Department established a temporary medical camp to provide immediate care, treating 22 affected children among the patients.

Two individuals in critical condition were referred to Rajnandgaon Medical College for further treatment.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Mahesh Suryawanshi confirmed that the health department prioritized treatment for the victims and that the situation is now under control. He speculated that the incident might have resulted from the consumption of contaminated water.

Villagers complained that a new motor was installed in the bore well two days prior, which is the primary source of drinking water.

There are also concerns that some villagers might have consumed water from a nearby well.