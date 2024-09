Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kailash Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Janta Qtr & More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has scheduled power cuts across several areas in Bhopal on October 1, 2024, due to maintenance work.

The affected areas and timings are as follows:

Area

Kailash Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Janta Qtr, Sangrila, Sneha Nagar, Mohini Deep, Sri Ram Colony, and nearby areas:

Power will be cut from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Area

Subash Nagar, Sudama Nagar, Abhiruchi, Nagar Nigam Water Pump, and nearby areas:

Power will be cut from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Area

Anand Nagar Square, Shankar Garden, Rajeev Gandhi Colony, New Mandi, and nearby areas:

Power will be cut from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Area

Shyamla Hills, Nadir Complex, Regional College, Wireless Colony, and nearby areas:

Power will be cut from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Area

Danish Kunj 2, 3, 4, 5, Virasha Heights, J.K. Town, Siddhi Samriddhi Heights, Jain Temple, and nearby areas:

Power will be cut from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly as the electricity supply will be disrupted for the mentioned periods.