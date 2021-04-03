Chhattisgarh: 5 jawans killed, 10 others injured in Bijapur encounter between security forces and Naxals

In a fierce encounter between security forces and Naxals in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh around five jawans and at least two Naxals were killed on Saturday. Among the dead, three of the deceased jawans were from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) while two were from the District Reserve Guard (DRG). Besides, 10 more jawans were injured in the fiercy attack.

The encounter triggered when Naxals fired upon a joint party of the CRPF and the DRG in the Silger forest of Bijapur's Tarem.

At least two Naxals, including a woman operative, were also gunned down.

News agency PTI reported that some security personnel have also been injured.

"The personnel belonging to the CRPF's elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation," Chhattisgarh Director General of Police DM Awasthi told PTI. An emergency meeting of DGP DM Awasthi, Special DG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Ashoke Juneja and other officers is underway in Raipur over the encounter.