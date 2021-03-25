Watch: Naxals torch 12 vehicles engaged in road construction in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon

Raipur: Naxals set on fire 12 vehicles, including 7 tractors, hiwa, poke-lane machine, shifter and others in a bid to disrupt road construction work in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Kondagaon district’s Keshkal area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place just two days after the brutal incident, in which Maoists carried out a bloodbath in Narayanpur district, where Chhattisgarh police lost five of its brave DRG jawans.

Naxals have torched 12 vehicles engaged in road construction between Batrali to Cherbeda under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) around 1 pm at Kuemari, Dhanora Police Station limits, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sudarraj P said.

Around 20 armed ultras of the Kuemari area committee stormed the place, and overpowered the construction workers and the contractor on the gun point and set the vehicles on fire one by one. They gave life threats to construction workers and asked them to leave the site, informed sources.

Among the Maoist militia, armed women Naxals were also present at the site, said the villagers.

Soon after being informed about the incident, a police team was sent to the spot, he said, adding that a search operation was launched to nab the attackers.

A complaint has been lodged at Dhanora police station in this connection, the police said.