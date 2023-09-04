Chhattisgarh: 3-Day Film Fest RALFF23 Organised In Raipur | FPJ

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Government's Cultural and Tourism Department, in collaboration with the Nature Friends Social Welfare Organisation and AK Associates, jointly organised the three-day Raipur Art, Literature, and Film Festival (RALF23) from September 3 to 5. The festival took place at Pt. Deen Dayal Auditorium in the capital city of Raipur.

The film festival was inaugurated by Minister for the Culture Department, Amarjeet Bhagat, on Sunday.

Films screened

On the second day of RALF23, young participants attended the film festival and received interactive lessons on filmmaking. Aspirants were provided hands-on training by industry experts, including film director Manoj Verma on film script and screenplay, Ajit Singh Rathore on independent filmmaking sound and design, and Vineet Sharma on Poetry and Music. This information was shared by Kunal Shukla, Festival Director of RALF23.

During the festival, several films were screened, including "Corona Fighter," "Dhai Kilo ka Hath," "Tum Tum," "Spicy Rum," "Gufi Love Story," "France 47," and "Dandkaranya."

The concluding ceremony of RALF23 will feature Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Bollywood actress Amisha Patel as the Chief Guest and special guest, respectively.

