Chhattisgarh: 19 police officers, employees of state police to receive medals on Republic Day for gallantry service

On the occasion of Republic Day this year, 19 police officers and employees of Chhattisgarh police will receive distinguished service medals, commendable service medals, and gallantry medals.
The Government of India announced their names.
Pradeep Gupta (IPS) Director Directorate of Public Prosecution, Nava Raipur will receive a distinguished service medal, a government statement said.
Those selected for Meritorious Services police medal are- Sohan Lal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF Baghera, Durg; Manisha Singh Nayan, Inspector (M), Superintendent of Police (SP) Office, Jagdalpur; Varsha Sharma, Sub Inspector (M), Police Training School, Rajnandgaon; Kamlesh Kumar Sonboir, Sub Inspector, (M), Police Training School, Rajnandgaon; PD Ashok Kumar, Sub Inspector (M), STF Baghera, Durg; Tula Ram Bank, Assistant Sub Inspector, Police Station, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon; Arun Bahadur, Principal constable, 12th Corps Chasbal, Ramanujganj-Balrampur; Keshav Kumar Dhruv, Principal Constable, Police Line, District Bijapur; Ashwani Kumar Singh, Principal Constable, DSB, Bhilai, District Durg and Ravindra Kumar Bhuri, constable, Police Station, Charama, District Kanker.
Those who will receive gallantry medals are Ajay Sonkar, Inspector, DRG, District Narayanpur; Abdul Sameer, Inspector, Police Station, Bortalab, District Rajnandgaon; Shri Raman Usendi, Inspector, Police Station Mardapal, District Kondagaon; Liladhar Rathore, Inspector, SHO Pali, District Korba; Omprakash Sen, Company Commander, STF Baghera, District Durg; Santosh Hemla, Sub Inspector, DRG, District Dantewada; Ramesh Kumar Sori, Assistant Sub Inspector, Police Line District Kondagaon and TP Dileep, Principal Constable, STF Baghera, District Durg.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)