Chhattisgarh: 11 ASP and Dy SP level police officers transferred to improve law and order situation - Check full list here

Chhattisgarh Government has taken an administrative decision for the improvement of law-and-order situation in the state and transferred 11 senior police officers on Tuesday.

The transfer includes 6 additional superintendent level officers, one city SP rank and rest DySP rank officers, the official circular of Chhattisgarh police department said.

As per the official order, Indian Police Services (IPS) officer Sunil Sharma ASP Sukma was appointed as ASP Surguja. Meanwhile, Rohit Jha ASP Durg has been appointed ASP Bilaspur rural. Similarly, Pragyan Meshram ASP Durg rural was appointed as ASP IUCAW Durg, Sanjay Dhruv ASP Bilaspur( rural) has been made ASP Bilaspur (City), Anant Sahu ASP Kondagaon to ASP Durg (rural), Om Chandel ASP Surguja to ASP Sukma, Manishankar Chandra City SP Rajnandgaon to DySP Naxal Operations Naryanpur, Lokesh Devangan DySP Naxal Operations Narayanpur to City SP Rajnandgaon, Abhishek Jha DySP PHQ Raipur to DySP Durg, Harish Patil DySP PHQ Raipur to SDOP Mohla Manpur, Parul Agarwal DySP to DySP special cell Raipur.