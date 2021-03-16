Road Safety World Series lands in trouble as COVID-19 cases surge in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Raipur: The local administration in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district on Tuesday announced that the spectators who don't wear masks will not be allowed to enter Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium during the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) cricket tournament.

The number of Covid patients have surprisingly increased in Raipur and it has provided an opportunity to opposition BJP to attack the state government on the issue.

Despite threats of Covid explosion, Chhattisgarh government has allowed organization of Road Safety World Series (RSWS) cricket tournament at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, BJP said in its official press release.

The match was allowed to happen violating the Covid guidelines, alleged ex-Minister Rajesh Munat.

"Why has the state government remained silent about violations of coronavirus preventive guidelines in the stadium? Thousands of people in excitement of watching matches were neither concerned about social distancing nor wearing masks," state BJP spokesperson Anurag Singhdeo had said.

The RSWS T20 tournament is being played between legend teams of six nations, including India, at the stadium in Nava Raipur from March 5, to create awareness towards road safety.

A large crowd of viewers was seen enjoying the last few matches in the stadium without wearing masks.

"In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, it has been decided that the entry will be prohibited to spectators who don't wear masks," an official press release from the public relations department said.

Necessary action will be taken against people who are found without masks, it said.

According to the tournament schedule, only four matches are left to be played, including the final game scheduled on March 21 and semi-finals on March 17 and 19.

Chhattisgarh has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases since the last one week, with Raipur accounting for most infections.

However, on the whole issue, Jonathan Kale who is coordinating with the media related to the cricket match said, “I am not authorized to speak on the matter."