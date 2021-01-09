Chhattisgarh: 104 MoUs signed of proposed investment worth Rs 42,000 cr in 2 years

A total of 104 MoUs have been signed in the last two years under the leadership of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for setting up industries in the state with a proposed capital investment of more than Rs 42,000 crore. These industries will generate more than 64,000 new employment opportunities for the youths of Chhattisgarh.
The new industrial policy of Chhattisgarh and the steps taken by the state government in the interest of industries during the coronavirus pandemic have led to the creation of a better industrial environment in the state, a government press release said on Saturday.
During the lockdown, Chhattisgarh's industries were first in the country to have started functioning in the month of April 2020.
The state government provided various facilities and concessions to the industries keeping in a view that the industries will suffer least in the state.
Despite the lockdown, Chhattisgarh produced 27 lakh tonnes of steel, which was the highest compared to other states. A new industrial policy was formulated.
Despite unusual circumstances, 464 start-ups have successfully started in Chhattisgarh.
Since January 01, 2019, 104 MoUs have been signed so far in the state of having proposed a capital investment of more than Rs 42,714 crore, out of which 78 MoUs were signed in the steel sector, the communique said. 5 MoUs were signed in the Food Sector worth Rs 283.61 crores, 3 MoUs in Pharmaceutical Sector worth Rs 56.41 Crore, 3 MoUs in Defence Sector and Rs 1179.99 Crore and others.
Investment in the steel sector alone will generate employment opportunities 53,694.
