Chhattisgarh: 104 MoUs signed of proposed investment worth Rs 42,000 cr in 2 years

A total of 104 MoUs have been signed in the last two years under the leadership of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for setting up industries in the state with a proposed capital investment of more than Rs 42,000 crore. These industries will generate more than 64,000 new employment opportunities for the youths of Chhattisgarh.

The new industrial policy of Chhattisgarh and the steps taken by the state government in the interest of industries during the coronavirus pandemic have led to the creation of a better industrial environment in the state, a government press release said on Saturday.

During the lockdown, Chhattisgarh's industries were first in the country to have started functioning in the month of April 2020.