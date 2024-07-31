 Chhattisgarh: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Drunk' Doctor Refuses To Treat Him At Kanker Govt Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Drunk' Doctor Refuses To Treat Him At Kanker Govt Hospital

Chhattisgarh: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Drunk' Doctor Refuses To Treat Him At Kanker Govt Hospital

In response to the incident, CMHO Avinash Khare stated that action was taken immediately after receiving the complaint and video evidence.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Drunk' Doctor Refuses To Treat Him At Kanker Govt Hospital | Representational Image

In Chhattisgarh's highly naxal affected Kanker district  a 10-year-old boy died due to the negligence of an intoxicated on duty government doctor at the hospital. At the time, the family members of the victim, approached the doctor, he was in a highly inebriated state. Due to heavy intoxication, he refused to treat the child and the child died amid going to another hospital. After the doctor’s video on inebriated condition went viral on social media, the government suspended the doctor and initiated termination of his services.

As per the information received, Family members of  Mayank Patel, a 10-year-old boy from Koylibeda, approached the local government doctor after he complained of severe abdominal pain on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the local government hospital. Dr. Sheetal Dugga, who was on duty, was in an intoxicated state denied to treat the child. In absence of proper treatment the family members approached the district hospital but the minor boy died in the middle of the way.

Read Also
Doctor SLAMS Nayanthara's Now-Deleted Post About 'Benefits' Of Hibiscus Tea: 'Absolute BS, Bordering...
article-image

However, when the family members reached the doctor Dugga, they continuously tried to persuade the doctor. But the government doctor remained adamant and allegedly used demeaning foul language against the victim's family members and his relatives. Meanwhile, few people who witnessed the incident, recorded it and put it on the internet got circulated widely on social media.

Finally the government suspended the doctor.

In response to the incident, CMHO Avinash Khare stated that action was taken immediately after receiving the complaint and video evidence. The video prompted an urgent visit to the Koylibeda hospital, where Dr. Dugga was found to be intoxicated. He has been suspended, and proceedings for his termination are underway.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Trapped In Commercial Lift In Bilaspur, Raising...
article-image

Notably, the community health center has six doctors on staff, but only one MBBS doctor, Dr. Sheetal Dugga, was present. Dr. A.K. Sambhakar, another doctor, is attached to Antagarh, Dr. Deepak Sahu is on leave after completing his postgraduate studies, and Dr. Manoranjan Chara is pursuing further studies. The remaining positions are vacant, impacting the hospital’s ability to provide adequate healthcare services.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Class 3 Student Shot By Nursery Kid At Private School In Bihar's Supaul; Father Escapes With...

VIDEO: Class 3 Student Shot By Nursery Kid At Private School In Bihar's Supaul; Father Escapes With...

Chhattisgarh: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Drunk' Doctor Refuses To Treat Him At Kanker Govt Hospital

Chhattisgarh: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Drunk' Doctor Refuses To Treat Him At Kanker Govt Hospital

Gulab Chand Kataria Sworn In As Punjab Governor, Chandigarh Administrator

Gulab Chand Kataria Sworn In As Punjab Governor, Chandigarh Administrator

Delhi Rains: House Collapses In Sabzi Mandi Area Due To Heavy Rainfall; Visuals Surface

Delhi Rains: House Collapses In Sabzi Mandi Area Due To Heavy Rainfall; Visuals Surface

West Bengal: Congress' Adhir Rajan Chowdhury With Party’s Grassroot Level Workers

West Bengal: Congress' Adhir Rajan Chowdhury With Party’s Grassroot Level Workers