Chhattisgarh: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Drunk' Doctor Refuses To Treat Him At Kanker Govt Hospital

In Chhattisgarh's highly naxal affected Kanker district a 10-year-old boy died due to the negligence of an intoxicated on duty government doctor at the hospital. At the time, the family members of the victim, approached the doctor, he was in a highly inebriated state. Due to heavy intoxication, he refused to treat the child and the child died amid going to another hospital. After the doctor’s video on inebriated condition went viral on social media, the government suspended the doctor and initiated termination of his services.

As per the information received, Family members of Mayank Patel, a 10-year-old boy from Koylibeda, approached the local government doctor after he complained of severe abdominal pain on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the local government hospital. Dr. Sheetal Dugga, who was on duty, was in an intoxicated state denied to treat the child. In absence of proper treatment the family members approached the district hospital but the minor boy died in the middle of the way.

However, when the family members reached the doctor Dugga, they continuously tried to persuade the doctor. But the government doctor remained adamant and allegedly used demeaning foul language against the victim's family members and his relatives. Meanwhile, few people who witnessed the incident, recorded it and put it on the internet got circulated widely on social media.

Finally the government suspended the doctor.

In response to the incident, CMHO Avinash Khare stated that action was taken immediately after receiving the complaint and video evidence. The video prompted an urgent visit to the Koylibeda hospital, where Dr. Dugga was found to be intoxicated. He has been suspended, and proceedings for his termination are underway.

Notably, the community health center has six doctors on staff, but only one MBBS doctor, Dr. Sheetal Dugga, was present. Dr. A.K. Sambhakar, another doctor, is attached to Antagarh, Dr. Deepak Sahu is on leave after completing his postgraduate studies, and Dr. Manoranjan Chara is pursuing further studies. The remaining positions are vacant, impacting the hospital’s ability to provide adequate healthcare services.