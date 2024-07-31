Chhattisgarh: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Trapped In Commercial Lift In Bilaspur, Raising Concerns Over Child Labor And Safety Compliance | Representational Image

Bilaspur: A 15-year-old minor boy working at electric appliance shop Vishal Electricals in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, died in a tragic accident after getting trapped in a commercial lift while he was transporting goods between floors.

The accident occurred in the City Kotwali police station limits. The lift was carrying electronic items from the store's warehouse to the fourth floor, approximately 40 feet above.

The minor deceased boy has been identified as Sumit, also known as Kaju. As per information received when the lift reached to the third floor, his head got trapped and became wedged between the lift's open wall and the fourth floor. The lift then dragged him along the wall for about 10 feet before coming to a stop. The store owner get aware about the incident when blood started dripping from the lift.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the legality of employing minors in private establishments. According to labor laws, employing individuals under the age of 18 in such settings is prohibited. The boy, however, was working at the store despite his young age.

Store owner Bharat Hariyani has stated that Sumit was not a regular employee. Hariyani explained that Sumit's mother has worked for him at home for the past 15 years and would occasionally bring her son along. Sumit was not a daily worker, and had only come in on the day of the accident after a three-day absence.

In response to the incident, TI SR Sahu has issued a notice to the store owner requesting various documents and information. The notice seeks details on whether the necessary permissions were obtained from the municipal corporation for the four-story construction and if the lift installation complied with safety regulations.

Additionally, a letter has been sent to the electricity department to investigate the safety standards of the lift and the circumstances surrounding the accident. A report on the findings is awaited, and further actions will be based on the results of this investigation.