Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Delhi HC to hear tomorrow wrestler Sushil Kumar's mother plea seeking to restrain media

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that it will hear tomorrow a petition moved by Sushil Kumar's mother Kamla Devi and a law student seeking to make standard rules for reporting in criminal cases by considering the rights of the accused, to put stop to media trial and to stop from "sensational reporting" in the case against the wrestler.

The matter was mentioned before a Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, who agreed to give it an urgent hearing.

The petition was filed by Sushil Kumar's mother Kamla Devi and Shrikant Prasad, a law student at Delhi University.

The law student claimed that Sushil Kumar's mother has given him consent to file the petition.

The petitioner also sought to restrain the media from declaring him guilty even before the decision of the court.

The petition sought to initiate a high power committee to unveil those who were leaking each and every information to the media by breaching the right to privacy of the accused causing prejudice, biased to him, his right to a free and fair trial is taken up by the media with an intention to end his career.