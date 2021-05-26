Chhatrasal murder case: Petition in Delhi HC to put stop to media trial and sensational reporting in case against Sushil Kumar

After arrest of wrestler Sushil Kumar in Chhatrasal stadium murder case, a petition has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking to make standard rules for reporting in criminal cases by considering the rights of the accused, to put stop to media trial and to stop from sensational reporting in the case against the accused Kumar.

On Wednesday, four associates of Sushil Kumar were arrested today. The accused have been identified as Bhupender (38), Mohit (22), Gulab (24), residents of Haryana's Jhajjar district and Manjeet (29), a native of Rohtak district, the police said.

They are active members of the Kala Asauda and Neeraj Bawana gangs and were arrested from Delhi's Kanjhawala area on Tuesday night, police said.

According to the Delhi Police, these are criminals and gangsters are lodged in different jails and were brought for questioning in the case.